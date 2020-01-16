Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $189.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.05 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

