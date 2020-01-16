Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Reduced by OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 7.2% of OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,126,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 492,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,420. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $54.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.