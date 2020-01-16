Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.14 and last traded at $56.16, approximately 37,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,957,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

