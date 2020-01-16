Velan (TSE:VLN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.69

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $8.01. Velan shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 10,762 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Velan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.26%.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

