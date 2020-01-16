Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNTR. ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

VNTR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $384.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Venator Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Venator Materials by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 280,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Venator Materials by 4,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 84,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 292,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

