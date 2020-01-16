Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $142,500.00 in Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan/ Fa Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $438,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 438,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.19. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Veracyte by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Veracyte by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

