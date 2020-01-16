Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $15.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 157,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $18,632,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

