Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. The company has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

