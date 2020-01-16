Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.12

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $6.75. Village Farms International shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 810,023 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.80 million and a P/E ratio of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$45,520.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,546,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,006,919.94. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,094,096.55. Insiders have sold 100,100 shares of company stock valued at $777,070 in the last quarter.

About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

