Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.12

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $6.75. Village Farms International shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 810,023 shares traded.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.80 million and a P/E ratio of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In other Village Farms International news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$45,520.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,546,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,006,919.94. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,094,096.55. Insiders have sold 100,100 shares of company stock valued at $777,070 in the last quarter.
About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.