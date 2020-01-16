Vitae Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Vitae has a total market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $96,825.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vitae has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00007067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003061 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005741 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

