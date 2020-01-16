Vivid Coin Trading 244.9% Higher Over Last Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 244.9% against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $68,734.00 and $2.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.03545859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,927,182 coins and its circulating supply is 6,713,975 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.