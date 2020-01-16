Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

VOD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,770. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

