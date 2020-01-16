Vodi X (VDX) Market Cap Achieves $320,898.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Vodi X has a total market cap of $320,898.00 and $2,228.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vodi X has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Vodi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.03648805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00197479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,057,726 tokens. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

