VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded VSE from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. VSE has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.36.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VSE by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VSE by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

