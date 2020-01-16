Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €16.04 ($18.65) and last traded at €16.18 ($18.81), 109,737 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.28 ($18.93).

WAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.71 and a 200-day moving average of €17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

