Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,116.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 354,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.52. 1,990,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

