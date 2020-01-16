Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 262 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,818.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,817.94.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,171.64.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
