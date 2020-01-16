Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 262 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,818.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,817.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,171.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

