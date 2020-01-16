Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 9th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $238,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 94,700.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.90. 5,367,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.