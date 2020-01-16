Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to report sales of $204.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.97 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $360.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 46.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $27,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 831.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 837,047 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 550,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,450,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,139,000 after buying an additional 547,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 332.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 531,600 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

