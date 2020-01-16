WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

WRTBY opened at $2.23 on Monday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.