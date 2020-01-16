WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (WBIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of WBIG opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

