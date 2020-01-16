Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.
Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.81. 563,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14.
In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $644,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 21.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
