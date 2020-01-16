Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.81. 563,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $644,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 21.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

