Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 35,164 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 186,042 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 80,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 866,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 436,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,745. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

