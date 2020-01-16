Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,808,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after buying an additional 4,364,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,004,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,547,000 after buying an additional 3,666,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $223.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,699,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,968,013. The stock has a market cap of $569.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.97. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

