Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,767 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 455,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

