Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 3,409 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,057,000 after buying an additional 277,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after buying an additional 129,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 815,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after buying an additional 94,811 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 582,052 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

