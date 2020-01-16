Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.