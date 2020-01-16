Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.87. 3,070,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

