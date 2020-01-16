Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,546 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $21,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 85,847 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $309,675. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

