Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,117 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.20% of CarMax worth $28,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,279,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,004,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in CarMax by 1,712.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 197,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 186,148 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 6,051.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter.

KMX opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

