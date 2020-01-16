Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total value of $3,638,628.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $438.15 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $331.34 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

