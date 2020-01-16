Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Financial (THFF)

First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2020 – First Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – First Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

1/9/2020 – First Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – First Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – First Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – First Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2019 – First Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.42. 10,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $604.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Financial by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

