Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) in the last few weeks:
- 1/15/2020 – Barclays had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2020 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/8/2020 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2020 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/31/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/25/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2019 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/29/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2019 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 185 ($2.43). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2019 – Barclays had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Shares of BARC traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 176.80 ($2.33). The stock had a trading volume of 38,333,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.43.
In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).
