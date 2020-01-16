Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barclays (BARC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2020 – Barclays had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/8/2020 – Barclays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Barclays was given a new GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/29/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 185 ($2.43). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Barclays had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 176.80 ($2.33). The stock had a trading volume of 38,333,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.43.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

