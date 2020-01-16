Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Immunomedics (IMMU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU):

1/14/2020 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2020 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2019 – Immunomedics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Immunomedics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Immunomedics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Immunomedics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2019 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of IMMU traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 24,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,071. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 536,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

