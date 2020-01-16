Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Immunomedics (IMMU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU):
- 1/14/2020 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/9/2020 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/4/2020 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/3/2020 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/27/2019 – Immunomedics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2019 – Immunomedics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/20/2019 – Immunomedics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2019 – Immunomedics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2019 – Immunomedics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2019 – Immunomedics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Shares of IMMU traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 24,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,071. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
