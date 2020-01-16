Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $18.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Welbilt stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 337.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 32,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 722.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after buying an additional 794,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

