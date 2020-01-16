Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 4,771 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

