Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.19. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 277,695 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $446.58 million and a P/E ratio of -37.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

