Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stake Reduced by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

WLK stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 268,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.