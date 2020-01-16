Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.05

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.05 and traded as low as $28.80. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 2,569 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

