William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.75 ($2.96).

A number of analysts recently commented on WMH shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on William Hill from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

William Hill stock opened at GBX 189.35 ($2.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.86.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

