William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE WLH traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. 207,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,800. The company has a market cap of $804.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

