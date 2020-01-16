Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 255.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after buying an additional 1,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,700 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,527. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

