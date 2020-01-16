WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.84

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 16596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WillScot by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 517,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

