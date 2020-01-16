WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.84

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 16596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WillScot by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 517,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.
About WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.