Winmill & CO. Inc. Invests $887,000 in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BG Staffing by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,176 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of BG Staffing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 86,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter.

BGSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BG Staffing stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 33,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

