Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases 22,100 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International accounts for about 1.7% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc. owned 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 24.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 363,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 25.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.48. 1,676,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,580. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

