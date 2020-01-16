Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.