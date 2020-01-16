WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.70

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and traded as high as $25.66. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 32,978 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.
About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.