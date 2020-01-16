WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.70

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and traded as high as $25.66. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 32,978 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after buying an additional 194,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter valued at $976,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

