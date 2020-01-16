WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.60

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 5900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

