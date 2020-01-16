WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.60

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 5900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)
WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.
