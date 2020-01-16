WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.91 million.WNS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.20. 19,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.