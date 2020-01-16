WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.37

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 89200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $919.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.